Equitable Trust Co. Has $665,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,975,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.2 %

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.55. 258,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

