Equitable Trust Co. Has $492,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.72. The company had a trading volume of 780,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

