Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Visteon Trading Down 1.0 %

VC traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

