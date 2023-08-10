Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 117,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

