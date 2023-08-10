Equitable Trust Co. Buys 13,900 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.24% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 83,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.40. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPAA

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.