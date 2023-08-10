EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,420. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

