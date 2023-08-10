Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Price Performance

Energy Vault stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 419,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.22. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 78.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,099,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 2,246.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 234,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.