Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

