EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.24

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 257604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
