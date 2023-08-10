EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.24

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 257604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EHang by 69.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EHang by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EHang by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

