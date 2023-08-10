Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $184.68. The stock had a trading volume of 225,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,167. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

