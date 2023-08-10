EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 132.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,083. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EchoStar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

