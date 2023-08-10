Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Crew Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,047. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

