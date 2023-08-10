ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. The company had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

