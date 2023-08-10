Citigroup Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $11.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09, a PEG ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in GoodRx by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,415.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

