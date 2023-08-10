Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,846.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,043.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,854.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

