Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Century Casinos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 48,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,056. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

