Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $10.41 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and $208.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.55 or 0.06289834 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042648 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021057 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028809 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013671 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002836 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,061,170,836 coins and its circulating supply is 35,027,641,028 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
