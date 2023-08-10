Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $34.61

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $54.50. Capri shares last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 25,106,211 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim cut their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Capri by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

