Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,176 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $134,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. 601,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.