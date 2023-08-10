CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.43. 432,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.79. The firm has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$32.68.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.1687177 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

