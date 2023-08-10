CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at $128,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at $58,679,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at $27,540,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

