Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 423,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $684,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $5,390,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bumble by 2,546.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 376,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 361,997 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $2,444,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

