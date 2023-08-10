Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,452 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $50,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 2,406,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828,192. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

