Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 31,433 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 472,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,460. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.73. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $42,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,832,506 shares of company stock worth $62,005,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

