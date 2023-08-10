Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.26. 72,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.