BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365.67 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.26 billion and $365.67 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $242.16 or 0.00821663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,853,365 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,853,449.82325837. The last known price of BNB is 243.19568074 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1560 active market(s) with $375,609,951.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
