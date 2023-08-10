BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365.67 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.26 billion and $365.67 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $242.16 or 0.00821663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,853,365 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,853,449.82325837. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

