Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,563,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after buying an additional 87,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,968 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.38. 45,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,571. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

