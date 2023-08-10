Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 254.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 3,329,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,713,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

