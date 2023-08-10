Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 614,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,660,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
