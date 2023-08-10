Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,626. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

