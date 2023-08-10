Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TWOU. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
