BARK (NYSE:BARK) Issues Earnings Results

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. BARK had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. BARK updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

BARK Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BARK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 304,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BARK by 107.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BARK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BARK by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,584 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

