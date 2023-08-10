BARK (NYSE:BARK) Issues Earnings Results

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. BARK had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. BARK updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
BARK Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of BARK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 304,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BARK
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
BARK Company Profile
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
