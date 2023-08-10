Barings LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $684.88. The stock had a trading volume of 409,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $642.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.68. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.