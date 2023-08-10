Barings LLC Sells 691 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $563.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.82. The company has a market capitalization of $249.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

