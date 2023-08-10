Barclays Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $26.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 734,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,734. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 118.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

