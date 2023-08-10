Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $20.36 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 368,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,221. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

