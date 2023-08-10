Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $13.13 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,486 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,489 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HP by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

