Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.96. The stock had a trading volume of 376,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,548. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.50. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

