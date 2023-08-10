Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

EW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.21. 934,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,801 shares of company stock worth $12,502,652. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

