Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.51. 254,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,054. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.32 and a 200 day moving average of $490.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.