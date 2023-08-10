Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 77,037 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

MCHP traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,185. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

