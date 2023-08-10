AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

AZEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 750,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,600. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 369.67, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.