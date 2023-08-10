Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in HP by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 983,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,857. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

