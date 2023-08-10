Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 97,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,607. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

