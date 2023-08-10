Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 66,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 456,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

