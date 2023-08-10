Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,544 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CI traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,881. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.85 and its 200-day moving average is $274.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

