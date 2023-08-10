Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.1% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 236,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 98,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

