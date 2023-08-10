Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 7,120 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.13. 975,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

