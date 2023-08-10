Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.17. 311,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,612. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

