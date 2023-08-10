AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,182,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock remained flat at $14.27 during trading on Thursday. 7,194,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,569,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

